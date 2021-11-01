Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Decreases By 24.3%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 258,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.25 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $168.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

