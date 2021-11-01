Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

