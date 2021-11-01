Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 20.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Sientra by 26.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 104,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.