Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) CEO Acquires $29,600.00 in Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) CEO Mark Ruport acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGLB. TheStreet cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.