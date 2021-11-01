Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $90.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIMO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

