Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 712.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 415,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 509,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

