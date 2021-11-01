SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

