SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. SM Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

SM traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.34. 56,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,597. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

