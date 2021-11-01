SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) versus CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Head-To-Head Review

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMART Global and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.62% 25.39% 7.77% CMC Materials -4.11% 21.41% 9.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SMART Global and CMC Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 CMC Materials 1 2 5 0 2.50

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $165.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Given CMC Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than SMART Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.16 -$1.14 million $1.81 29.54 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.36 $142.83 million $7.47 17.18

CMC Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS). The Specialty Memory Products segment focuses on design and manufacture of application-specific products, technical support and value-added testing services that differ from the core focus of standard memory module providers. The Brazil Products segment manufactures DRAM modules for desktops, notebooks and servers. The SCSS segment offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers in a broad set of verticals including financial services, energy, government, social media and education end markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

