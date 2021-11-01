SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.5 days.

OTCMKTS SMECF opened at $588.86 on Monday. SMC has a 1-year low of $517.65 and a 1-year high of $744.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.77.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

