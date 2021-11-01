Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Snap reported sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,754,521 shares of company stock worth $185,573,538 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.