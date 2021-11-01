Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $14,591,734.36 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $353.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a PE ratio of -116.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

