Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,109,076.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

Snowflake stock opened at $353.84 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.