Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE SOI opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.