Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.8694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

