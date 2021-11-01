SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.98

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.98 and last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 7422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.95.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.