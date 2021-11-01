Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

SR stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. 336,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,402. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

