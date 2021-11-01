Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $24.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SFM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 90,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

