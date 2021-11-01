Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $76.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

