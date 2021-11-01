Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 105,167 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,167 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,039,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,155 shares of company stock worth $21,406,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.