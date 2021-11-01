Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of C3.ai worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -50.13. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

