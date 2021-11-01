Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBAC opened at $345.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21.
SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.
In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
