Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $345.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

