Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00002945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $77.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00103477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102433 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,509,595 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

