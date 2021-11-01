Staker Market Cap Hits $2,071.19 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Staker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Staker has a total market capitalization of $2,071.19 and $4.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Staker has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.