Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $33.17.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

