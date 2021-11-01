Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.309-$2.375 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

