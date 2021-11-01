Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

