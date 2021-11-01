Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 751,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,228. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

