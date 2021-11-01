Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 45,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 61,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

