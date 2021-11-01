Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SPHRY stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26. Starpharma has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.87.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

