State Street Corp Acquires 1,446,914 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $188,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,016,941 shares of company stock valued at $129,229,097 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a PE ratio of -68.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.