State Street Corp Acquires 243,890 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Ingredion worth $196,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

