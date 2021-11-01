State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State Street Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $180,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.