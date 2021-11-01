Step Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $3.28 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

