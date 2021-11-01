Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE:SCL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $968,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stepan by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 6.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

