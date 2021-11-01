Stephens Boosts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $81.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Stephens from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

