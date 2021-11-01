Stephens Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.16. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

