Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

