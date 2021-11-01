Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $161,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

