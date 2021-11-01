Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDIV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.