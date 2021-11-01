Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $184,000 Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,003 shares of company stock worth $24,402,128 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SI stock opened at $156.62 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

