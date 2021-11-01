Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $27,160,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $59.32 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

