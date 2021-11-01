Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

