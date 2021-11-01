Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 611 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $69.91 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

