Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,118 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 328.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

