Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $22,239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 306,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

