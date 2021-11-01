Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $758.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.58.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

