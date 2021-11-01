Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

TWO stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

