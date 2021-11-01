Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter.

BURL opened at $276.29 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

