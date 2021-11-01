Stifel Nicolaus Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:CPG opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

